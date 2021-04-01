Friday, April 9, 2021
Nasser Data Conference

Nasser Vocational Training Centre Golden Partner for ‘Data Future of Everything’ Conference.

Under the patronage of H.E. Fawzia bint Abdulla Zainal, Council of Representatives Chairwoman, the first International virtual conference on Data organised by Bahrain will start on 7th, April with Golden partnership of Nasser Vocational Training Center and organisation by International Group of Artificial Intelligence.

Dr Jassim Haji, Conference Chairman stated ‘ There will be keynote speakers from University of San Pablo-Spain, University of London- UK, Mohammed First University- Morocco, Dr Sh Fay bin Abdulla Al Khalifa from University of Bahrain and moderated by Dr Aisha Bushager, Executive Vice President- BBK. They will discuss various topics related to Big Data and Data Analytics in Neurology, Smart Cities and Ai/Data Ethics’.

Registration link: https://www.igoai.org/

Previous articleAl Salam Bank Opens its Flagship Branch in Hidd
Next articleHealth Minister commends medical frontliners

RELATED ARTICLES

PR This Week

Batelco and NBB Group Sign MoU Agreement Following a Tour to Batelco Hamala Data Center

Batelco received a delegation from the National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) Group, on a visit to the newly opened Batelco Data Center, located in...
Read more
PR This Week

KFH Sponsors the BIBF’s New Auditorium in Bahrain Bay

Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) and Kuwait Finance House (KFH), one of the leading Islamic banks in the Kingdom and an integral...
Read more
PR This Week

KFH Sponsors the BIBF’s New Auditorium in Bahrain Bay

Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) and Kuwait Finance House (KFH), one of the leading Islamic banks in the Kingdom and an integral...
Read more
PR This Week

Bahrain Specialist Hospital Makes Significant Progress in Heart Healthcare in the Kingdom

Bahrain Specialist Hospital continues its tremendous commitment to cardiac care in the private sector through the BSH Apollo Heart Center especially with citizens and...
Read more
PR This Week

Lulu Ramadan specials offer variety, good health at affordable prices

Lulu Hypermarket has announced a healthy selection of Ramadan food as the Kingdom’s families get set for the Holy Month. With households preparing for...
Read more
PR This Week

Bahrain International Airport’s cutting edge environmental sustainability features are an effective weapon against COVID-19

Bahrain International Airport’s (BIA) new Passenger Terminal building was highlighted at a global conference as an example of how green building technologies can be...
Read more

MOST READ

Lulu Ramadan specials offer variety, good health at affordable prices

Inside Bahrain

Interior Ministry urges compliance to curb surge in COVID-19 infections

The Interior Ministry has today urged commitment to precautionary measures against COVID-19 to curb the current surge in active cases. It stressed the importance for...
Inside Bahrain

Northern Governor: Distribution of food baskets an extension of “Fina Khair” campaign

Northern Governor, Ali bin Al-Shaikh Abdul Hussain Al-Asfoor, has affirmed that charity and humanitarian work is one of the characteristic features of the Bahraini...
Inside Bahrain

Rashid Equestrian Club holds 24th race

In the presence of the Chairman of the Rashid Equestrian and Horse Racing Club's High Committee His Highness Shaikh Isa bin Salman bin Hamad...
Inside Bahrain

HH Shaikh Nasser conveys HM King’s greetings to Serbian President

His Majesty the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa  conveyed greetings from His Majesty King...
Uncategorized

AFC Chief hosts luncheon in honour of FIFA President

Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Chairman, FIFA First Deputy President Shaikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa, hosted a lunch banquet today in honour of FIFA...
Inside Bahrain

AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation Announces the Launch of HRH Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa Scholarship

AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation announced the launch of a new scholarship in honor of His Royal Highness the late Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa,...
iGA

The Bahraini economy is recording a recovery at current prices by 0.20% in the fourth quarter of 2020

The Information and eGovernment Authority issued the preliminary results  of the national accounts for the fourth quarter of 2020.  The report indicated that the...
Inside Bahrain

The National Medical Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) announces updated COVID-19 response starting from Eid al-Fitr

Following the presentation of updated findings and data to the Government Executive Committee, the National Medical Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19), announced additional...
PR This Week

KFH Sponsors the BIBF’s New Auditorium in Bahrain Bay

Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) and Kuwait Finance House (KFH), one of the leading Islamic banks in the Kingdom and an integral...
PR This Week

Bahrain International Airport’s cutting edge environmental sustainability features are an effective weapon against COVID-19

Bahrain International Airport’s (BIA) new Passenger Terminal building was highlighted at a global conference as an example of how green building technologies can be...
Inside Bahrain

Bahrain, Serbia share keenness on exchanging experiences in youth, sports

His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs, has affirmed Bahrain’s keenness...
Sports This Week

Conor McGregor Congratulates H.H Sheikh Khaled bin Hamad Al Khalifa on BRAVE CF 50

Conor "The Notorious" McGregor congratulates the founder of BRAVE Combat Federation, His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Hamad Al Khalifa, on BRAVE CF 50 and...
Wheels and Gears

Made for New Adventures: The all new Mercedes-Benz GLB

The all-new Mercedes-Benz GLB has now arrived in Bahrain exclusively at Al Haddad Motors. The latest addition to the Mercedes-Benz SUV family, the GLB...
PR This Week

Bahrain Specialist Hospital Makes Significant Progress in Heart Healthcare in the Kingdom

Bahrain Specialist Hospital continues its tremendous commitment to cardiac care in the private sector through the BSH Apollo Heart Center especially with citizens and...
© GO ALIVE MEDIA
MORE STORIES
Diyar Al Muharraq

Diyar Al Muharraq welcomes the Bahrain Economic Development Board on a...

AFC FIFA

AFC Chief hosts luncheon in honour of FIFA President

eGovernment Excellence Award

Registration for eGovernment Excellence Award 2021 Extended to 18th April

Bahrain India High Joint Committee

Bahrain-India High Joint Committee holds meeting