Nasser Vocational Training Centre Golden Partner for ‘Data Future of Everything’ Conference.

Under the patronage of H.E. Fawzia bint Abdulla Zainal, Council of Representatives Chairwoman, the first International virtual conference on Data organised by Bahrain will start on 7th, April with Golden partnership of Nasser Vocational Training Center and organisation by International Group of Artificial Intelligence.

Dr Jassim Haji, Conference Chairman stated ‘ There will be keynote speakers from University of San Pablo-Spain, University of London- UK, Mohammed First University- Morocco, Dr Sh Fay bin Abdulla Al Khalifa from University of Bahrain and moderated by Dr Aisha Bushager, Executive Vice President- BBK. They will discuss various topics related to Big Data and Data Analytics in Neurology, Smart Cities and Ai/Data Ethics’.

Registration link: https://www.igoai.org/