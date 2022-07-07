National Action Charter showcases Bahrain’s achievements

Education Minister Dr. Majid bin Ali Al Noaimi met Health Minister Dr. Jaleela bin Al-Sayyed Jawad Hasan at the National Charter Monument.
During the meeting which was attended by Health Ministry Undersecretary Dr. Waleed Khalifa Al-Manea, Dr. Alnoaimi and Dr. Hasan, stressed the importance of documenting Bahrain’s health history and achievements at the monument.
They underscored the importance of showcasing Bahrain’s efforts to combat COVID-19 pandemic, especiallu after the World Health Organisation (WHO) has launched a case study documenting Bahrain’s successful response to the COVID-19 pandemic
The officials toured the monumeny and viewed historical artifacts, photos and films that tell of the Bahrain’s past, present and future, in addition to the names of all those who voted for the National Action Charter, which amounted to 98.4, on its walls.
Dr. Alnoaimi showcases national achievements in the prosperous era of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa, with the support of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.
Dr. Hasan expressed delight at visiting the National Action Charter which showcases Bahrain’s development milestones, using cutting edge technologies.
She stressed the importance of documenting Bahrain’s successful response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and other achievements which reflect the Kingdom’s keenness on providing wide-ranging health services