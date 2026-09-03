National Bank of Kuwait – Bahrain joins Employee Loyalty Rewards programme

National Bank of Kuwait – Bahrain (NBK) has announced it is joining the Employee Loyalty Rewards programme, one of the initiatives run under Hope Fund, in a move that reflects its commitment to recognising its employees and fostering a motivating work environment that reinforces the values of appreciation, belonging and workplace loyalty.

The bank’s participation in the programme reflects its continued commitment to investing in human capital as the foundation of its success and sustainable growth. It also underscores NBK’s dedication to recognising the contributions of its employees and fostering a culture of excellence, driven by its belief in the pivotal role its workforce plays in achieving the bank’s strategic objectives and reinforcing its leadership position in the banking sector. The initiative further aligns with NBK’s ongoing support for national programmes that celebrate dedication, achievement, and best practices in recognising local talent.

It is worth noting that NBK– Bahrain maintains a 100% Bahrainisation rate, with Bahraini nationals comprising its entire workforce. The Bank also benefits from a strong presence of young professionals, who represent 37% of its total workforce, reflecting its commitment to developing and empowering national talent while helping prepare the next generation of banking leaders to support the Kingdom’s economic development.

Commenting on the occasion, Ms. Dalal Hussain, SVP – Head of Human Resources & Admin at NBK– Bahrain, said: “Our employees are the cornerstone of our success, and this partnership reflects our ongoing commitment to recognising their dedication and hard work. We are proud to support a national initiative that celebrates loyalty and long-term commitment, and we look forward to seeing our employees benefit from this well-deserved recognition.”

Sheikha Noora bint Isa Al Khalifa, representative of Hope Fund, welcomed NBK’s decision to join the programme, stressing that the move reflects the interest shown by national institutions in recognising their employees and promoting a culture of acknowledging dedication and commitment. She noted that the bank’s participation represents a valuable addition to the programme and contributes to establishing best practices in the field of recognising national talent.

The Employee Loyalty Rewards programme aims to honour employees in recognition of their years of service and their contributions to the success of their organisations, offering monthly rewards totalling BD18,000 to employees of participating entities.