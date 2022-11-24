National Charter Highway joins Forever Green campaign with RHF support

- Advertisement -

A drive to plant 3,383 trees and shrubs along 945 linear meters on the National Charter highway in the Southern Governorate got underway.

- Advertisement -

The drive is supported by the Royal Humanitarian Foundation (RHF) and implemented in cooperation with the Ministry of Municipalities and Agriculture and the Supreme Council for the Environment.

The tree planting was the first in the second phase of the Forever Green campaign launched by the National Initiative for Agricultural Development (NIAD) to be carried in the Southern Governorate.

It was attended by RFH Secretary General Dr Mustafa Al Sayed, NIAD Secretary-General Shaikha Maram bint Isa Al Khalifa, Assistant Secretary-General for Planning and Development of Charitable Materials in the RHF Youssef Al Yaqoub.

Deputy Governor of the Southern Governorate Brigadier General Isa Thamer Al Dosari, Director General of the Southern Municipality Asim Abdullatif, Head of The Department of Follow-up Services and Research in the governorate Mohammed Isa Al Nuaimi, and senior officials interested in the agricultural and environmental sector.

This RHF support is in line with Bahrain’s national goals to expand green areas and plant trees that are commensurate with its climate, which contribute to the absorption of carbon emissions and mitigate the effects of climate change.

RHF is keen on societal partnership with several institutions serving the community, Al Sayed said.

It is also in line with the directives of HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to look after the environment to reduce carbon emissions.

It is also within its strategy led by His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, HM the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, to support all projects that serve Bahrain and to engage the members of the foundation in national actions and ensure their integration into society through various activities.

Shaikha Maram expressed her gratitude to the RHF for their support to the initiative and for their special contributions in Bahrain and abroad.

The ambitious Forever Green campaign was launched by NIAD and it has received generous support from the private sector in a demonstration of the robust partnership among all components of the Bahrain community.

The campaign is being implemented under the directives of HM King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and the patronage of HRH Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa, the Wife of HM the King and President of the NIAD Consultative Council.