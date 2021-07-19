National Committee for Geospatial Information Governance Discusses Government Initiatives at 3rd Meeting

Listen to this article now

The National Committee for Geospatial Information Governance (NCGIG) held its 3rd meeting, chaired by Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) Chief Executive, Mohammed Ali Al Qaed, where it discussed its latest developments and government initiatives. In attendance were National Space Science Agency (NSSA) CEO, Dr. Mohamed Ebrahim Al-Aseeri; Ministry of Housing Assistant Undersecretary for Housing Policies and Services, Dr. Khalid Abdulrahman Al-Hidan; Ministry of Works, Municipalities Affairs & Urban Planning Assistant Under Secretary for Resources and Information, Mohammed Adel Bu Hassan; iGA Governance and Enterprise Architecture Director, Dr. Khalid Ahmed Al Mutawa; and Cabinet Affairs Program Follow-up Consultant, Nader Jalal Al-Awadhi.

Al Qaed welcomed the members and Mr. Nader Al Awadhi for attending the meeting and thanked them for their efforts. The committee discussed a number of items including progress made in projects submitted by the members.

Dr. Mohamed Al-Aseeri delivered a brief on the most notable NSSA projects relating to space science and satellites, praising the advanced level that the Agency has reached in achieving them, which helps turn the Kingdom into one of the countries competing to lead the field.

The NSSA representative presented an initiative for feeding agricultural data into national geographic information, and the necessity of deploying Artificial Intelligence (AI) to support the agricultural sector. The committee reviewed the progress made by a Survey and Land Registration Bureau (SLRB) team in charge of the National Aerial Photography Program, and discussed the development of a network to monitor national sites that are used in construction and engineering works.

The iGA presented an initiative to develop unified standards for architecture drawings. These standards aim to lower the cost of the inclusion and conversion of architecture drawings, as well as improve their accuracy and ease of use with drawings files. Also discussed was an initiative for governing the sharing of geospatial information in the National Geographic Information Base.

The committee also covered the progress of unifying spatial street segments and the use of experimental openings, issuing a directive to implement the recommendations of the project’s technical teams.