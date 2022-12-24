National Competencies of the Ministry of Education honored with the prestigious Prince Salman bin Hamad Medal for Medical Merit

- Advertisement -

Education Minister Dr. Mohammed bin Mubarak Juma said that the praise and appreciation of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, for the dedicated national efforts of the frontliners in combating the coronavirus (Covid-19) represent a motive to continue working with the same one-team spirit.

Dr. Juma made the statement as he handed over the “Prince Salman bin Hamad Medal for Medical Merit” to national competencies of the Ministry of Education, in recognition of their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This was in implementation of the royal order and the directives of HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister to all the competent authorities to hand over the medal to the workers in the front lines from the health sector, Bahrain Defence Force, the Interior Ministry and all supportive parties.

The minister congratulated the honorees and thanked them for their endeavors and contributions within the Team Bahrain efforts, wishing them further success.

The ministry personnel said they were honored to receive the Prince Salman bin Hamad Medal for Medical Merit and stressed it would be a great incentive to continue working in the service of the nation.