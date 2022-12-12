National Days celebrated with stunning lights displays in Southern Area Municipality

- Advertisement -

Southern Area Municipality has put up stunning displays of lights alongside December 16 Avenue to mark Bahrain’s celebrations of its national holidays, in commemoration of the establishment of the modern Bahraini State as an Arab and Muslim state, founded by Ahmed Al Fateh in 1783, and the anniversary of His Majesty the King’s Accession to the Throne.

The inauguration was launched in the presence of Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture Minister Wael bin Nasser Al Mubarak and Southern Governor HH Shaikh Khalifa bin Ali bin Khalifa Al Khalifa.

The guests as well as Girl Guides, the Center for Gifted Students at the Ministry of Education, and several sculptors and artists walked in the illuminated corridor and viewed the artists’ drawings.

The municipality decorated several avenues and roads with red and white lights and congratulatory expressions, starting from Crown Prince Avenue all the way to Riffa Avenue over 3 kilometers. Bright Bahraini flags were also placed on trees and lampposts edging Zallaq Highway.

On December 16 Avenue, two lanes of lighting were set up, the firs, 120 meters long and five meters wide for pedestrians, inspired by the five serrations in the Bahraini flag.

Bahraini painters participated in live painting at the site as an expression of their love and loyalty to Bahrain and its leadership.

The second corridor, 150 meters long and 10 meters wide, is allocated for the cars and motorcycles. It gives an opportunity to drivers to document the most wonderful moments with family and friends and express their joy abiout the celebrations of national holidays.