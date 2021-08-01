National Guard, Royal Medical Services hold medical lecture

Listen to this article now

Under the directives of National Guard President General His Highness Shaikh Mohammed bin Isa Al Khalifa, Special Operations Unit Head Lieutenant-Colonel His Highness Shaikh Salman bin Mohammed bin Isa Al Khalifa patronized a medical lecture, organized by the National Guard and the Crown Prince Centre for Training and Medical Research to raise awareness on the causes of coronavirus and ways to prevent it.

HH Shaikh Salman confirmed that the National Guard, under the directives of its president, and the follow-up of National Guard Staff Director Major General Shaikh Abdulaziz bin Saud Al Khalifa, followed the utmost levels of readiness for the medical services to achieve preventive and curative health care to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

He thanked lecturers from the Crown Prince Centre for Training and Medical Research for their efforts to preserve public’s health and safety through awareness lectures, activities and workshops.