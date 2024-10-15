National Hotels supports the ‘Smile’ Initiative

- Advertisement -

The National Hotels Company, owner of The Diplomat Radisson Blu Hotel, Residence & Spa, has extended support to the “Smile” initiative of the Bahrain Future Society for Youth and its commitment to supporting childhood cancer. The aim is to enhance the efforts of the initiative in improving the quality of life for these children and their families, providing them with the best services during their treatment.

Mr. Sabah Al-Zayani, Chairman of the Future Youth Society, received the support from Mr. Zaher Al-Ajjawi, CEO of the National Hotels Company, in the presence of Mr. Abdel Azim Fawzi, the society’s director.

Mr. Al-Zayani expressed sincere thanks to the National Hotels Company for their continuous support of the “Smile” initiative, stating that this generous gesture reflects the company’s commitment to social responsibility and plays a significant role in enhancing the initiative’s efforts to provide comprehensive support to sick children and their families.

Mr. Al-Zayani highlighted that the support from “Smile” motivates further program expansion, enhancing vital services for children and families, such as equipment provision, treatment cost coverage, improved healthcare access, and recreational activities to foster a positive environment, hope, and resilience in facing health challenges.

On his part, Mr. Zaher Al-Ajjawi, expressed pride in partnering with “Smile,” commending its humanitarian impact on sick children and families. He stated this support aligns with the company’s social responsibility strategy, aiming to enhance lives through community initiatives and positive societal change, especially in children’s health and well-being.