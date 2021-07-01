National Medical Taskforce for Combatting the Coronavirus (COVID-19) adopts a COVID-19 Alert Level Traffic Light System based on positivity rate across various sectors

Listen to this article now

Following approval by the Government Executive Committee, the National Medical Taskforce for Combatting the Coronavirus (COVID-19), announced the adoption of a COVID-19 Alert Level Traffic Light System based on COVID-19 positivity rates, across various sectors in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The system will help regulate the social distancing measures across sectors, and consists of 4 levels based on the average percentage of cases to tests, in addition to the level of occupancy in intensive care, as follows:

Green: When the average percentage of active cases for a period of 14 days is less than 2%.

Yellow: When the average percentage of active cases for 7 days is between 2% and less than 5%.

Orange: When the average percentage of active cases for 4 days is between 5% and less than 8%.

Red: When the average percentage of active cases for 3 days is 8% or more.

The Taskforce indicated that moving down from one level to another would require staying at the same level for a period of no less than a week, but moving up from one level to another would not require completing the specified period for each level. For example, it would be possible to directly move from the green to the red level without going through the yellow and orange levels if the data indicated the need to.

The Taskforce further indicated that the thresholds set for each alert level was subject to change according to data and developments.

The medical team noted that some dates may be designated by the National Medical Taskforce at higher alert levels if deemed necessary to the health and safety of all.

According to the assessment of the average percentage of cases to numbers of tests over the last 14 days, it was decided, starting from Friday, 2 July 2021, to adopt the yellow alert level within the COVID-19 Alert Level Traffic Light System, for the following sectors:

Opening of the below sectors for those who are vaccinated and have completed 14 days after the second dose of a vaccination and those who have recovered from COVID-19, by presenting their green shields on the “BeAware” app. Children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by a vaccinated or a recovered person.

Shopping malls and shops

Restaurants and cafes

Sports centers and sports halls

Swimming pools

Recreational activities

Events and conferences

Audience attendance at sporting events

Barber shops, salons and spas

Cinemas with up to 50% of the facility’s capacity

The yellow level also allows for those who are vaccinated and not vaccinated to enter standalone government centers, and shops outside of shopping malls.

The yellow level also allows for the holding of private events at home, with no more than 30 attendees, 50% work-from-home policy across all government entities, as well as providing the option to attend education and training institutions. All whilst maintaining social distancing, wearing masks, and continuing to follow precautionary measures to limit the spread of the virus.

The essential sectors that will remain open are:

Hypermarkets, supermarkets, grocery stores, and stores that sell meat products and fresh vegetables

Bakeries

Fuel and gas stations

Private health clinics, with the exception of some health services for which a circular is to be issued by the National Health Regulatory Authority

Banks and currency exchange services

Administrative offices of institutions and companies, whose activities are not directly customer facing

Import and export distributors

Automobile repair and spare parts shops

Businesses operating in the processing, construction and maintenance sectors

Factories

Telecom operators

Pharmacies

The green level within the COVID-19 Alert Level Traffic Light System, would allow the following procedures but only when achieved:

Opening of the below sectors for those who are vaccinated and have completed 14 days after the second dose of a vaccination and those who have recovered from COVID-19, by presenting their green shields on the “BeAware” app. Children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by a vaccinated or a recovered person.

Cinemas

Organising indoor events and conferences

Attendance of indoor sporting events

The green level specifies a number of procedures for the vaccinated and the non-vaccinated, namely:

Opening of shopping malls and shops

Opening of restaurants and cafes

Sports centers and sports halls

Swimming pools

Barber shops, salons and spas

Recreational activities

Entering government centers

Organising events and conferences in external spaces

Public attendance of sporting events in outdoor areas

The green level also includes procedures for holding private events in homes, work from home across all government entities, providing the option to attend education and training institutions, all whilst maintaining social distancing procedures and wearing masks, and continuing to follow all precautionary measures to limit the spread of the virus.

The orange level within the COVID-19 Alert Level Traffic Light System would allow the following procedures but only when achieved:

The opening of the below sectors for those who are vaccinated and have completed 14 days after the second dose of a vaccination and those who have recovered from COVID-19, by presenting their green shields on the “BeAware” app. Children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by a vaccinated or a recovered person.

Shopping malls and shops

Restaurants and cafes outdoor service for 50 people, and in the indoor areas for 30 people per reservation

Outdoor sports centers and sports halls

Outdoor cinemas

Barber shops, salons and spa shops (services that do not require removing the mask)

Outdoor recreational activities

Outdoor swimming pools

Holding outdoor events and conferences for 50 people, and in the indoor areas for 30 people

Public attendance of sporting events in outdoor areas

Entering government centers

The orange level also includes the mandatory rapid testing of employees within government entities and essential sectors, allowing home gatherings with a limit of no more than 6 people, applying 70% work-from-home policy across all government entities, and providing the option to attend education and training institutions, while maintaining social distancing, wearing masks, and continuing to follow precautionary measures to limit the spread of the virus.

The red level within the COVID-19 Alert Level Traffic Light System would mean the following procedures are implemented:

Allowing entry to government centers for vaccinated people who have completed 14 days after the second dose and who have recovered by presenting the green shield on the “BeAeware” application, and those under the age of 12 must be accompanied by a vaccinated or a recovered person.

Closing all sectors and limiting their activities to external orders and delivery

Applying work-from-home across all government entities

Mandatory rapid tests for employees of government entities and essential sectors

Suspending attendance at all educational and training institutions, activate distance learning, with the exception of attendance for international examinations.

