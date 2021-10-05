National Medical Taskforce: Only 3% of people infected with COVID-19 in July-September had received booster shot

Listen to this article now

The National Medical Taskforce for Combatting the Coronavirus (COVID-19) highlighted the importance and effectiveness of taking a COVID-19 booster shot based on national medical studies and statistics.

- Advertisement -

The Taskforce outlined that from 1 July to 1 October 2021, out of those who have been infected with COVID-19, 52% were among those who did not take a booster shot. Only 3% were among those who received the booster shot. It is therefore clear that booster shots increase immunity.

The Taskforce also noted that the booster shot is effective at relieving the severity of symptoms.

The Taskforce emphasised that booster shots for all the vaccines are available in the Kingdom of Bahrain. It urged eligible individuals to register for a booster shot by visiting the Ministry of Health’s website on healthalert.gov.bh or through the “BeAware” application.