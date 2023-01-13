National Security Advisor, Royal Guard Commander, receives Bahraini heads of diplomatic missions abroad

- Advertisement -

National Security Advisor, Royal Guard Commander, Major-General His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, received here Foreign Minister, Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani, along with the heads of Bahrain’s diplomatic missions to brotherly and friendly countries, marking the kingdom’s “Diplomatic Day”.

HH Shaikh Nasser welcomed the heads of diplomatic missions to brotherly and friendly countries, commending the good efforts they continue to exert to enhance Bahrain’s cooperation with other countries.

He also praised their keenness to achieve the national goals and aspirations, as well as open up new horizons of fruitful cooperation in the diplomatic field, within the comprehensive development process, led by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and supported by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces and Prime Minister.

These diplomatic efforts have enabled Bahrain to reach a prestigious status at the global level, and become an oasis of security, peace and security, His Highness said.

HH the National Security Advisor lauded the keenness of Bahraini diplomatic competencies to consolidate the kingdom’s distinguished image, citing their remarkable endeavours to continue building distinguished and sober relations with brotherly and friendly countries in promoting the values of tolerance, adopted by the kingdom.

HH Shaikh Nasser called for encouraging and supporting Bahraini youth competencies by creating opportunities for them to engage in the diplomatic field in order to bring about more achievements to the kingdom.

HH Shaikh Nasser wished the heads of Bahraini diplomatic missions every success in carrying out their new diplomatic duties and strengthening the kingdom’s relations and cooperation with brotherly and friendly countries.