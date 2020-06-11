Thursday, June 11, 2020
COVID-19 Highlights

National Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) highlights measures taken to mitigate the spread of COVID-19

The National Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) held a press conference at the Crown Prince Centre for Training and Medical Research at the Bahrain Defence Force Hospital to highlight measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Dr. Waleed Khalifa Al Manea, Undersecretary at the Ministry of Health and member of the National Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus, noted that the vigilance of citizens and residents is a central component that supports mitigation efforts.

On this note, Dr. Al Manea highlighted that recent COVID-19 testing results indicate the Basic Reproductive Ratio average for the period between 13 May to 9 June has increased to 1.52 (1.83 for citizens and 1.35 for non-citizens), which is attributed to non-adherence with precautionary measures in place.

Dr. Al Manea added that the Kingdom is closely monitoring available COVID-19 data to review its evidence-based policy choices in order to ensure the best response is undertaken, evidenced by the introduction of the home-isolation option for active cases based on set criteria.

Dr. Al Manea went on to note that the introduction of treatment at home does not indicate a shortage of hospital beds, as the data demonstrates: isolation centre capacity stands at 8,511 beds, of which 5,061 beds are being occupied, and quarantine centre capacity stands at  3,410 beds, of which 492 beds are occupied.

Additionally, Dr. Al Manea expressed his appreciation for the efforts demonstrated by the 444 National Call Centre team who have responded to 85,000 calls this week and 445,000 callers since its launch in February.

Dr. Al Manea concluded by reiterating the importance of relying on accurate information from credible sources, such as the Ministry of Health’s website as well as the ‘BeAware Bahrain’ application, which both provide a range of  services alongside the provision of accurate information.

Lt. Col. Manaf Al Qahtani, Infectious Disease Consultant & Microbiologist at the BDF Hospital and member of the National Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus, clarified how a contact of an active case is determined, as follows:

  • Members of the same household of an active COVID-19 case
  • Colleagues who have had direct contact with an active COVID-19 case for longer than 15 minutes or have been within two meters with the active case without Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
  • Individuals who have had direct contact with an active case
  • Individuals who have been in a closed environment with an active COVID-19 case
  • A health care worker, or anyone else providing direct health care to an active COVID-19 case, or laboratory workers who handle COVID-19 samples without wearing the recommended PPE, or in case of a possible breach in the PPE
  • Those who have been in an airplane, bus, car, or any other transportation vehicle, two seats away (in any direction) from an existing active COVID-19 case or those providing health care to the crew or driver present
  • If symptoms are severe or indicate extensive exposure, all passengers travelling by those modes of transportation with the index case (plane, bus, car, etc.) may be considered as close contacts of active cases

Dr. Manaf affirmed that Bahrain is managing a comprehensive contact tracing program to swiftly identify and test contacts of active cases, adding that those who test negative are required to quarantine at home for 14 days and retest at the end of their quarantine period.

Dr. Jameela Al Salman, Consultant of Infectious and Internal Diseases at Salmaniya Medical Complex, stressed that failure to comply with preventative measures has been the main driver in the increased number of COVID-19 cases, to which the Ministry has responded by increasing testing capacity. Dr. Al Salman noted that over 386,000 tests have been conducted to date.

Dr. Al Salman stressed that face masks must be worn at all times when in public settings, including during outdoor recreation, as well as when in close proximity to family members with underlying health conditions or when in close proximity to elder family members. This decision does not extend to when driving cars or participating in strenuous activities, such as running, swimming or cycling.

To conclude, Dr. Al Salman reviewed the health status of active cases, confirming 5,061 cases are stable from a total of 5,084 active cases. Currently highlighted, 79 COVID-19 cases are receiving treatment, of which 13 are in a critical condition.

Previous articleAzadea Group Donates 432 Boxes of Clothes to Bahrain Red Crescent Society (BRCS)

RELATED ARTICLES

Inside Bahrain

HH Shaikh Nasser congratulates Bahrain 2020 graduates, stresses they proved during exceptional times the impossible is possible

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, His Majesty the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs, National Security Advisor and President of...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

BTEA launches new ‘#WeWillMeet’ Campaign

As part of its efforts to increase the number of tourists coming into the Kingdom of Bahrain with a special focus on the Kingdom...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

Ministry of Health stresses importance of vigilantly following all COVID-19 precautionary health measures

The Ministry of Health today stressed that it is the national responsibility of all to follow the precautionary health measures enacted by the government,...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

HH Shaikh Nasser congratulates graduates through virtual graduation

Bahrain School has hosted a virtual graduation ceremony for its 63 students who have recreated the magic of graduation even though the COVID-19 pandemic...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

Fish Farm boosts aquaculture in the Kingdom

With the aim to boost the Kingdom’s aquaculture, Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba) has developed a Fish Farm at its Calciner and Marine Plant in...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

SCE President Confirms Bahrain’s Commitment for Environment Protection

HM the King’s Personal Representative and President of the Supreme Council for Environment (SCE), His Highness Shaikh Abdulla bin Hamad Al Khalifa, has stressed...
Read more

MOST READ

BAC reaffirms commitment to sustainability on World Environment Day

PR This Week
Through environmental awareness campaigns, workplace recycling practices, and participating in global initiatives aimed at minimizing its carbon footprint, Bahrain International Airport (BIA) is working...
Read more
PR This Week

1st Artificial Intelligence Virtual Conference In The Region Addressing Impact Of AI on the Pandemic

The first Artificial Intelligence virtual conference in the region is to be held in Bahrain later this month, addressing the very topical subject, ‘AI...
Inside Bahrain

SCE President Confirms Bahrain’s Commitment for Environment Protection

HM the King’s Personal Representative and President of the Supreme Council for Environment (SCE), His Highness Shaikh Abdulla bin Hamad Al Khalifa, has stressed...
PR This Week

Majid Al Futtaim introduces new digital shopping experience ‘Trends At Your Doorstep’ at City Centre Bahrain

City Centre Bahrain, the premier shopping, entertainment and lifestyle destination in the Kingdom, has forayed into the world of online shopping with the launch...
Inside Bahrain

Fish Farm boosts aquaculture in the Kingdom

With the aim to boost the Kingdom’s aquaculture, Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba) has developed a Fish Farm at its Calciner and Marine Plant in...
Inside Bahrain

BTEA launches new ‘#WeWillMeet’ Campaign

As part of its efforts to increase the number of tourists coming into the Kingdom of Bahrain with a special focus on the Kingdom...
Tech

Osmo Action – The Ideal Partner for Livestreaming

When it comes to filming breathtaking adventures, Osmo Action can handle anything you throw at it. From scuba diving to skydiving, DJI’s debut action...
PR This Week

iGA CE Highlights Bahrain’s Pioneering Use of Healthcare Robots at 35th ICTGC Meeting

Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) Chief Executive and Chairman of Information and Communication Technology Governance Committee (ICTGC), Mohammed Ali Al Qaed highlighted Bahrain’s pioneering...
Uncategorized

Emirates to start Bahrain flights on June 15

Emirates will offer flights for passengers to Bahrain starting June 15, the company has announced. The move comes following the UAE Federal Government's announcement to...
Inside Bahrain

HH Shaikh Nasser congratulates Bahrain 2020 graduates, stresses they proved during exceptional times the impossible is possible

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, His Majesty the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs, National Security Advisor and President of...
Inside Bahrain

Southern Governor praises Civil Defence personnel’s role in protecting life, properties

Southern Governor His Highness Shaikh Khalifa bin Ali bin Khalifa Al Khalifa received Head of the Civil Defence Centre in Riffa, Captain Walid Al...
Entrepreneurial Journey

Save Enough for Your Old Age by Dhananjay Mahadev Datar

A couple of months back, I read a pitiable story of an old Indian businessman in the newspaper. Once he had been a billionaire...
PR This Week

Azadea Group Donates 432 Boxes of Clothes to Bahrain Red Crescent Society (BRCS)

As part of it’s continuing effort to promote Corporate Social Responsibility, the Azadea Group, the Kingdom’s leading retail company, has once again made a...
PR This Week

Batelco Announces First Batch of Locally Produced Face Masks Ready for Delivery

Batelco has announced that the first batch of locally produced masks is now ready for delivery in continuation of the recent campaign that is...
PR This Week

Bahrain Islamic Bank Takes the Lead as the First Bank in Bahrain to Obtain the ISO Certificate for BCMS

Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB) recently obtained the ISO 22301:2019 certification for Business Continuity Management System (BCMS), becoming the first institution in the Kingdom of...
© GO ALIVE MEDIA
MORE STORIES
Azadea Group donates to BRCS

Azadea Group Donates 432 Boxes of Clothes to Bahrain Red Crescent...

HH Shaikh Nasser Congratulates Bahrain 2020 Graduates

HH Shaikh Nasser congratulates Bahrain 2020 graduates, stresses they proved during...

Trends at your Doorstep

Majid Al Futtaim introduces new digital shopping experience ‘Trends At Your...

Batelco NSSA MoU

Batelco Signs MoU with Bahrain National Space Science Agency (NSSA)