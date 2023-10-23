Naver unveils HyperClova X: A game-changing move in the AI market

- Advertisement -

With more than 6,000 AI-related patents submitted in the last 12 years, Korea’s AI business is expanding. Over the forecast period, the AI market will witness growth in the commercialization of AI goods and services, both for the domestic market and for consumer goods produced in South Korea for export. South Korea is quite proud of its robust networking and ICT infrastructure. A wave of hyperconnectivity across the nation has been brought on by the country’s top-notch ICT infrastructure, which has led to a dramatic rise in the number of AI-based virtual assistants available on the South Korean market.

Korea created an artificial intelligence plan in 2019 , not long after participating in the negotiations that led to the OECD AI Principles, in an effort to direct AI toward becoming a major driver of the fourth industrial revolution. In 2020, South Korea introduced the Digital New Deal with a digital ecosystem that comprises a data dam and other items in order to overcome COVID-19, a recession, and quicken the digital revolution. South Korea is developing an enabling policy climate for AI while building a strong technological infrastructure. The country revised its three primary privacy regulations in 2020 to encourage the use of data. In order to create a conducive atmosphere for the application of AI, they also passed a framework act on intelligent information technology.

All of this is part of South Korea’s plan to update its laws, systems, regulations, and access policies. South Korean internet giant Naver released its own generative artificial intelligence tool recently, joining other companies in launching large language models to compete with OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Naver is dubbed the Google of South Korea, as the operator of the country’s top search engine. The company said its large language model HyperClova Xcan improve search as well as marketing and shopping experiences for advertisers and users.

HyperClova X powers a slate of new applications Naver announced Thursday including generative AI search service Cue: and chat app Clova X.

An AI boom led by ChatGPT — the AI chatbot which has gone viral for its ability to generate humanlike responses to user prompts — has sparked clones around the world such as Alphabet’s Bard, Meta’s Llama, Alibaba’s Tongyi Qianwen and Baidu’s Ernie Bot.