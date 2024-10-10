NBB and Maydan Homes Partner for Mortgage Financing

- Advertisement -

The National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Maydan Homes Real Estate, a leading Bahraini institution active in the local real estate market, to provide exclusive financing offers for the developer’s new residential projects across the Kingdom.

Commenting on the occasion, Subah Abdullatif Al Zayani, Chief Executive – Retail Banking at NBB said, “We are pleased to partner with Maydan Homes as one of the most prominent real estate developers in the Kingdom to provide our financing solutions. This partnership also ensures that our customers are presented with options that suit their lifestyles and future needs.”

For his part, Mohamed Abdulla Khalil Ismaeel, CEO at Maydan Homes Real Estate stated, “We are excited to join hands with NBB on this initiative, which reflects our shared vision of creating vibrant and thriving residential communities in Bahrain. Through this cooperation, we aim to elevate living standards by offering customers greater value and access to our well-designed residences.”

NBB’s Home Financing solutions are designed to offer unique benefits to customers, including competitive interest rates, repayment terms of up to 30 years, a grace period of up to 6 months, and free fire insurance coverage with each finance. With a fast and efficient approval process, NBB aims to simplify the financing journey, making homeownership more attainable for its clientele.