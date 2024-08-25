NBB and MKF Successfully Conclude First Season of “Watheq”

- Advertisement -

The National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) in partnership with the AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation (MKF), successfully concluded the first season of the “Watheq” university preparatory programme. The training aimed to equip students with essential skills for a seamless transition into university life.

Over 60 participants aged 16-18 benefited from the programme which ran throughout July 2024. The comprehensive curriculum featured interactive workshops, field trips, challenges, and real-life applications. These modules centred around personal development, motivation, foundational abilities, university major exploration, and career guidance.

A closing ceremony was held at the British University of Bahrain, where MKF General Secretary Shaikha Hala bint Mohamed bin Abdulla AlKhalifa and NBB’s Business Marketing & Partnerships Manager Mohamed Ali Alqassimi presented awards to the participants for their successful completion of the programme. MKF also expressed gratitude to NBB for its support in making the programme a success.

The Bank remains dedicated to partnering with prominent organisations like MKF on initiatives that nurture and enable the development of talented Bahraini youth.