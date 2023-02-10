16.3 C
NBB Announces Al Watani Dream Prize Winners of 2022

The National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) has recently announced the winners of the highly-anticipated Al Watani Savings Scheme ‘Dream Prize’ 2022. With a total cash prize of USD 1.3 million, the two lucky winners, Mr. Khalid Ali Abdulla and Mr. Zohair Ahmed, each received a cash prize of USD 650,000. In celebration of the Bank’s 65th anniversary, and the 21st edition of the saving scheme, NBB awarded 132 winners with cash prizes handed out throughout the year.

The Bank celebrated the year-end ‘Dream Prize’ winners during a ceremony held on the 7th of February at a special event prepared by the Bank. The winners received a personal invite requesting their presence which was followed by a surprise reveal of this life-changing news.

Commenting on the occasion, Subah Abdullatif AlZayani, Chief Executive Retail Banking at NBB, said: “We would like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to the Dream Prize winners of 2022. NBB remains committed to enriching the lives of our customers by developing rewards-based programmes that provide them with the ultimate customer experience. In 2022, we were able to elevate our Al Watani Savings Scheme and give our customers even more chances to win sizeable cash prizes. We look forward to unveiling our new Al Watani Saving Scheme prizes soon and we wish all our customers the best of luck. ”

NBB continues to live by its promise of fulfilling dreams through its Al Watani Savings Scheme Prizes. Customers can enter the draws using non-certificate-based accounts utilized as day-to-day transaction accounts, and earn rewards by saving in their Express Savers and SaveWave accounts, including profits payments. The Bank encourages its customers to continue depositing into their accounts to increase their chances of winning, as rewarding cash prizes await in the upcoming year.

