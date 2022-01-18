NBB Announces Al Watani Saving Scheme’s ‘Dream Prize’ 2021

Listen to this article now

The National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) is pleased to announce the winners of the most-awaited Al-Watani Saving Scheme ‘Dream Prize’, with two lucky winners receiving cash prizes as part of the Bank’s biggest End of Year prizes to date in addition to one lucky winner who won the last salary prize of the year.

Two of the three lucky winners received the highly-anticipated 2021 Dream prize, amounting to USD 2,000,000. Mr. Naji Mahfoodh Ali and Mr. Ahmed Hilal Fardan, each received a cash prize of USD 1,000,000, and a third winner, Mr. Abdulla Ali Ahmed, received the salary prize of USD 500,000, distributed over a period of 12 months.

The Bank celebrated their ‘Dream Prize’ winners on the 15th of January at the Bank’s headquarters in Manama, in the presence of Chief Executive Retail Banking and the Head of Retail Products. The winners received a call requesting their presence at the bank, where they were pleasantly surprised and delighted by their prizes, expressing their gratitude at the life-changing news.

Commenting on the occasion, Subah Al Zayani, Chief Executive – Retail Banking at NBB, said: “NBB would like to congratulate the Dream Prize winners of 2021. We remain committed to enriching the lives of our customers by providing the best customer experience, and through our Al Watani Prizes, we are able to do just that. We look forward to rewarding more of our loyal customers, as we emphasise the importance of saving, especially from a young age, to achieve their goals. I would like to extend my gratitude and appreciation to all the loyal customers of NBB, and I’d like to offer my sincere congratulations to all the winners, wishing the rest of our customers the best of luck with the upcoming Al-Watani Saving Scheme prizes for the year 2022.”

NBB continues its promise of fulfilling dreams through its Al Watani Savings Scheme Prizes. Customers can enter the draws using non-certificate based accounts that can be utilized as day-to-day accounts, and be rewarded by saving in their Express Savers and SaveWave accounts, with interest payments. The bank encourages its customers to continue placing their deposits to increase their chances of winning, as innovative rewards and cash prizes await in the upcoming year.