NBB Appoints Mohamed Ebrahim Mahri as Group Chief Credit Officer

The National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) has announced the appointment of Mohamed Ebrahim Mahri as Group Chief Credit Officer.

Mohamed brings two decades of experience in credit risk management and commercial banking. Most recently, he served as Head of Credit Risk for Commercial and SMEs at NBB, where he oversaw credit risk management across key business segments. He has also held senior roles at leading local and regional financial institutions, gaining extensive expertise across portfolio oversight, credit assessment, and risk governance.

Mohamed holds a Bachelor’s degree in Banking and Finance from the University of Bahrain, in addition to being a CFA Charterholder. He also possesses professional certifications in risk management and anti-money laundering.

This strategic appointment reflects NBB’s continued focus on strengthening its credit risk leadership and reinforcing governance across the Group. It also underscores the Bank’s focus on talent development and creating attractive career progression pathways for its employees