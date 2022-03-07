NBB & British University Bahrain Join Hands to Provide Education Finance Support & Training Opportunities to Students

Listen to this article now

The National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the British University of Bahrain (BUB) as part of the Bank’s recently launched Education Finance product. The ceremony was held at NBB’s headquarters, in the attendance of Ms. Maria Carmichael and Ms. Sarah Burton from the British University of Bahrain, alongside Mr. Subah Abdullatif Al Zayani and Mr. Ahmed Al Maskati from the National Bank of Bahrain.

Following the launch of its Education Finance product, the Bank has extended it’s customer-centric initiatives to roll out financing solutions encompassing financial requirements and tuition fees for students attending the British University of Bahrain. The new product includes competitive interest rates with a quick approval process, alongside zero insurance and processing fees. Customers interested in a higher education can also benefit from a tenor of up to 7 years.

Commenting on the occasion, Subah Abdullatif Al Zayani, Chief Executive Retail Banking at NBB, said: “At NBB, we are committed to investing in our community as part of our overall strategy. Through our partnership with the British University of Bahrain, we aim to share experience and knowledge with the university’s students by providing introductory educational lectures and seminars given by some of NBB’s employees. These sessions will guide students and enrich their knowledge of customer-centric products and services, and familiarise them with the various existing departments within the Bank. We aim to help students become engaged in the labour market and assist them to determine their future direction by sharing real-life experience examples.”

“We are pleased to announce that NBB is committed to offering eligible students, who have been financed under the Education Finance product, the opportunity to participate in NBB’s structured internship programmes as part of their training post-graduation. We look forward to further extending our partnerships with more educational providers as part of our contribution and commitment towards the Kingdom’s 2030 Vision.” he added.

Ms. Maria Carmichael, Dean of Engineering and Technology College at the British University of Bahrain, said: “We are proud to be partnering with the National Bank of Bahrain. This collaboration will enable students to pursue a British higher education in Bahrain and to secure their personal and professional growth through a facilitated financial solution provided by the Bank. We look forward to developing this ongoing partnership through our shared knowledge and experiences to prepare exemplary graduates for Bahrain’s future preosperity.”

NBB provides Education Finance products structured to meet the customer’s needs, as the bank aims to enhance students’ skills and empower them to become future leaders of thier generation. The financing offered covers up to 100% of their education expenses, with a total financing amount of BHD 40,000. Education costs are covered by mini financial contracts against the cost of each semester, depending on the customer’s financial eligibility at the time of application.