NBB is celebrating the launch of the ‘EVOLVE’ summer internship program

The National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) has officially inaugurated its summer internship programme, Evolve, in an opening ceremony hosted on 12th July 2023, at NBB’s headquarters. The event was attended by NBB’s Group CEO, Usman Ahmed, members of the executive management, as well as representatives from Mumtalakat and participating school students.

NBB has partnered with a number of reputable Bahraini schools, universities and training organisations to enhance the second edition of the programme. The bank welcomes over 80 high school and university students to Evolve, who will undergo a series of training sessions that will equip them with a variety of specialised skills and first-hand industry experience.

NBB is committed to developing youth-based initiatives designed to groom the next generation of industry talents.