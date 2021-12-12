Sunday, December 12, 2021
    NBB Contributes to Forever Green Campaign on International Day of Banks

    In celebration of the United Nation’s International Day of Banks, held 4th of December, the National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) and the Bahrain Association of Banks (BAB) participated in the Forever Green campaign by planting acacis and ficus seedlings at the Central Market.

    The initiative was launched by the National Initiative for Agricultural Development, under the patronage of Her Royal Highness Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa, to support Bahrain’s effort to protect the climate on a local, regional and international scale. Reiterating the bank’s endeavors to preserve national resources and in support of the Kingdom’s directives to achieve zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2060, Rana Qambar, Group Chief Compliance Officer at NBB, and Hisham Abu Alfateh, Head of Corporate Communications at NBB, attended the event alongside Central Bank of Bahrain Governor His Excellency Rasheed Al Maraj, Shaikha Maram bint Isa Al Khalifa, Secretary General of NIAD, BAB Chairman Adnan Ahmed Yousif and officials of other financial institutions.

