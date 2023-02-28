NBB Contributes to the Renovation of a Multipurpose Playground in Zinj Park

- Advertisement -

In line with His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa’s Al Furjan Playgrounds initiative, the National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) took part in the opening ceremony of the renovated multipurpose playground located in Zinj Park. The inaugural event was attended by Farouk Yousuf Almoayyed, Chairman of NBB and Member of Parliament His Excellency Ahmed Al Saloom, in addition to various representatives from NBB, the Parliament and Ministry of Youth and Sports Affairs.



The park now includes a variety of fitness courts for visitors to enjoy, including a multipurpose, football and basketball court. As part of its promise of being “Closer to You”, NBB is committed to investing in national initiatives and projects that aim to motivate the community to engage in athletic activities and boost the usage of public facilities.