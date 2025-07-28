NBB Crowns First Luxury Villa Winner in Thara’a June Prize

The National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) is pleased to announce Mahmood Ali Zainal as the winner of the June Thara’a Prize Account draw, awarding a luxurious villa in the Al Naseem development in Diyar Al Muharraq. The official handover took place on 17th July, where the winner was celebrated for winning his stunning new home.

The draw was conducted on 15th July in the presence of representatives from the Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MOIC), as well as internal and external auditors to ensure full transparency and compliance.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr Subah Abdullatif Al Zayani, Chief Executive – Retail Banking at NBB, said, “Thara’a reflects our commitment towards rewarding financial responsibility with life-changing prizes. Presenting a home to one of our loyal customers is a powerful reminder of the real value of saving, and we are proud to be a part of this special milestone in Mr. Zainal’s life. We look forward to celebrating many more winners throughout the year.”

The Thara’a Prize Account continues to be a trusted choice for savers in Bahrain, offering them the opportunity to win 5 seafront villas and cash prizes of over USD 3,000,000 in raffle draws organised throughout the year.