NBB delegation visits “Smile” headquarters for Children

Listen to this article now

A delegation from the National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) toured the headquarters of “Smile”; a Bahrain Future Society for Youth initiative that provides psychosocial support to children with cancer and their parents in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

- Advertisement -

During the tour, the delegation met with several children who were attending an educational class as part of the “Abjad” programme, and exchanged friendly conversation with them before becoming better acquainted with the efforts of “Smile” to meet some of the educational needs of ill children, particularly those whose health conditions prevent them from attending school.

“Smile’s” headquarters comprise several multi-use halls, including classrooms and halls for games and hobbies, as well as counseling, psychological and administrative offices. Additionally, the centre’s main ballroom, “NBB Hall”, is used for a variety of activities and occasions, such as lectures, workshops, meetings, and entertainment events, and is equipped with all the necessary visual and audio equipment for birthdays and graduation parties.

The NBB delegation expressed tremendous enthusiasm towards the qualitative efficiency in the “Smile” initiative’s work, emphasizing their desire to strengthen their collaboration with the initiative. At the end of the tour, the delegation presented a set of gifts to be distributed by “Smile” to its heroic children during future events.