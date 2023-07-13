NBB demonstrates its entrepreneurial spirit in Bahrain

- Advertisement -

The National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) has recently played an active role in INJAZ Bahrain’s 15th Young Entrepreneurs Competition. The bank sponsored the Signature Award for “Excellence in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG)” presented to “JusTap” from the British University of Bahrain”. During the event the Entaliq winners were presented with a cheque to help finance their future projects.

The INJAZ Bahrain 2023 Young Entrepreneurs Competition gathered over 230 students from 10 high schools and 10 universities in the Kingdom to present their various projects and showcase their entrepreneurial spirit.

The two-day event took place on 9th and 10th July 2023, at the Gulf Hotel, with the participation of Abdulrahim Abdulhameed, Senior Representative of NBB’s Sustainability Committee, Deena Kowhari, Head of Middle Office and Sustainability Officer at NBB, and Reema Fekri, HR Specialist and Sustainability Officer at NBB, who were recognised for their efforts in the judging panel. The event concluded with awarding the Entaliq programme participants by Her Highness Shaikha Hessa bint Khalifa Al Khalifa, Chairperson of INJAZ Bahrain, and Mariam Turki, Head of Compliance Advisory Manager at NBB.

Commenting on the occasion, Abdulrahim Abdulhameed, Senior Representative of NBB’s Sustainability Committee at NBB, said: “We are proud to once again support INJAZ Bahrain’s flagship competition which aims to enhance the entrepreneurial skills of Bahraini youth. At NBB, we are committed to investing in the growth and development of young, local talents with the potential to take on future industry positions. We hope to continuously motivate our youth to embed ESG practices in their future endeavours as they set new standards in the industry.”

- Advertisement -

NBB’s unique and highly successful ‘Entaliq with INJAZ – Powered by NBB’ initiative, is an extension of the INJAZ Company Programme and assists budding entrepreneurs as they continue their journey and experience the lifecycle and evolution of established, successful organisations. ‘Entaliq’ includes funding, mentorship, financial literacy and enables participants to attain guidance through meeting with specialists in fields including marketing, strategy and product development.

NBB’s longstanding support for INJAZ Bahrain has enabled both entities to establish meaningful initiatives designed to support local youth and contribute to achieving the Kingdom’s Economic Vision 2030.