NBB Enhances Customer Experience with New App Features

The National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) has recently upgraded its Digital Banking App to feature further enhancements that aim to simplify its customers’ digital banking experience, in line with the bank’s ongoing digital transformation journey and its promise to remain closer to its customers.

The new app will introduce a number of enhanced features designed to elevate the open banking journey, beginning with the recent launch of Apple Pay, whereby NBB has implemented card registration on the app, allowing for a facilitated process that meets their customer’s diverse needs and requirements. Through the app, customers will also be able to instantly apply for and issue new credit cards by pledging an amount from their active saving, current, or fixed deposits accounts as a guarantee.

Alongside the bank’s drive to continuously provide customer-centric services, with speedy responsivity as a key factor, the app will also allow customers to obtain an instant virtual prepaid card that can be easily topped up and enable them to securely set up and change their card PIN for all NBB-issued cards.

Benefiting from a seamless banking journey, account-holders will now be able to manage and update their personal account and other contact details, such as a customer’s phone number, by visiting the update profile section and simply uploading the relevant documents onto the app, without the need to visit or contact the bank.

The bank has additionally introduced a new feature that works to update customer data (KYC), enabling the application to automatically recognize all expired customer data and provide customers with the option to update their data in a few easy and secure steps.

Subah Al Zayani – Chief Executive – Retail Banking at NBB, said: “We are delighted to announce the rollout of our new features for NBB’s Digital Banking App. This step enables us and our customers to depend entirely on the new app, and successfully migrate all our customers from the older, decommissioned version no longer in use. The release of the latest updates is part of our strategic approach to accelerate our digital transformation journey and maintain our goal of compliance with corporate governance standards. We continuously look to reshape the customer experience by improving our products and services, in line with shifting market demands within the digital space, and strive to provide our customers with simple, secure and accessible leading digital financial services to further ease their lives.”

Head of Retail Digital Banking, Omar Al Adhami, added: “The new features of our digital app have been launched as part of our strategic roadmap, which aims to continuously enhance our digital

service portfolio in an agile manner and place our customers at the heart of all we do. Through

the app, customers will be able to view and download their monthly e-statements for credit and prepaid cards, apply for and request delivery of their cards to a location of their choice for free, and benefit from a unique international money transfer experience made simple to use with just a few clicks. We strive to provide our customers with solutions that improve their lifestyles, reducing their branch visits and safely bringing the banking experience to their fingertips as we deliver instant solutions through their hand-held devices.”

NBB’s Digital Banking App was released earlier this year with a number of features enabling customers to switch from the previous app through a simplified onboarding journey designed to ensure a smooth transition. On-boarded customers have a chance to win big cash prizes, as part of the Digital and Al Watani Savings Scheme Campaign, by maintaining BHD 50 or more in their current accounts. NBB intends to continue releasing new and improved features in the future designed to meet their customers’ needs.