NBB Formalises Institutional Partnerships for EVOLVE 2025

The National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) recently hosted a networking event to mark the formalisation of institutional partnerships for the fourth edition of its EVOLVE summer internship programme. The event brought together representatives from participating academic institutions, charitable organisations and training providers, who were given an overview of EVOLVE’s evolution, its role in developing Bahrain’s future talent, and the collaborative efforts that have contributed to its success over the years. The gathering also saw the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the institutional partners.

Partner entities supporting the programme include the Royal Humanitarian Foundation (RHF) and AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation, alongside leading training providers including Emeritus Institute of Management, Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF), INJAZ Bahrain, Bahrain Fintech Bay, Marsh Academy, National Cybersecurity Centre, Mada Translation, American Health Association, and Mumtalakat Bahrain Holding Company.

Among the schools, the Ibn Khuldoon National School (IKNS), Bahrain Bayan School, Al Hekma International School, Arabian Pearl Gulf (APG) Private School, Beacon Private School, Naseem International School, St. Christopher’s School, British School of Bahrain, American School of Bahrain, Ahlia School, Shaikha Hessa Girls’ School, and Sacred Heart School have joined EVOLVE. Meanwhile, the university segment is engaging students from the American University of Bahrain (AUB), Euro University, University of Strathclyde Bahrain, Ahlia University, British University of Bahrain, BIBF, and Bahrain Polytechnic.

By partnering with national stakeholders across the education and training ecosystem, NBB continues to invest in future generations through valuable training opportunities that contribute to the Kingdom’s broader development goals.