NBB Group Unveils New AI and Digital Banking Academy

The National Bank of Bahrain Group (NBB Group), comprising the National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) and Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB), has launched its “Artificial Intelligence and Digital Banking Academy” a strategic initiative developed in collaboration with Labour Fund “Tamkeen.” The Academy aims to accelerate the Group’s adoption of emerging technologies and strengthen future-ready capabilities across its workforce.

The programme reflects a long-term investment in human capital development through a structured and immersive learning journey. Tamkeen’s support was extended through its Enterprise Training Support Programme, which seeks to enhance the skills of Bahraini professionals in next-generation technologies, while fostering a culture of continuous development. The training also aligns with the Labour Fund’s 2025 strategic priorities to improve the employability and competitiveness of Bahraini talent in the private sector, while supporting institutional growth, digitalisation, and sustainability.

On the occasion, Maram Buallay, Acting Group Chief Human Resources Officer at NBB said, “As technology continues to reimagine how financial services are developed and delivered, upskilling our people has become a necessity. Through this programme, we are not only building specialised competencies but also providing an enabling environment where our teams can think creatively, work collaboratively, and lead digital innovation from within the organisation. This initiative is a demonstration of how we keep pace with the latest technological shifts and help strengthen Bahrain’s position as a hub for innovation in banking and finance.”

The Academy delivers a dynamic seven-day programme structured across four key phases: Learn, Develop, Build, and Apply. Each phase integrates technical and practical components to help participants gain a better understanding across multiple domains, including project management, digital payments, data analytics, AI, machine learning, robotic process automation, blockchain, and digital transformation strategies.

The programme will conclude with a hackathon where teams from different departments will work collaboratively on existing banking projects, helping achieve actionable outcomes that advance the Bank’s wider innovation agenda. Participants will also receive professional certifications.

NBB Group remains committed to launching impactful Programmes that empower its workforce to actively contribute to the organisation’s transformation across all operational levels.