NBB Hosts Annual End of Year Celebration

The National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) recently hosted its annual End of Year Celebration at the Bahrain National Museum. The celebratory event was open to all of the Bank’s staff members and was attended by several NBB board members and the Bank’s C-level executives. The event showcased NBB’s ongoing strides throughout the year and highlighted its digital transformation journey.
To honour its staff members for their hard work and dedication, the Bank organised giveaway and raffles for the opportunity to win a range of prizes. Employees also took part in a talent show to display their unique skills and celebrate their diverse interests. Ending the night on a high note, NBB staff also enjoyed watching the live World Cup semi-final game together.