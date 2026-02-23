NBB Hosts Client-Exclusive Market Trends and Market Overview Session

The National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) recently convened an exclusive Market Trends and Overview Session for its clients, for an in-depth exploration of the forces shaping global financial markets.

The invitation-only gathering featured two of Nomura’s prominent voices: David Seif, Chief Economist for Developed Markets, and Dominic Bunning, Head of G10 FX Strategy. Both delivered live presentations covering macroeconomic trajectories, currency dynamics, and the structural trends expected to define the 2026 economic cycle.

David Seif’s analysis centred on the monetary policy landscape across developed economies, examining how shifting central bank postures and fiscal pressures are recalibrating growth expectations heading into the year. Dominic Bunning complemented this with an assessment of G10 foreign exchange markets, unpacking the currency implications of divergent rate paths, geopolitical realignments, and capital flow patterns that investors and corporates must navigate in the months ahead.

Commenting on the occasion, Husain AlMohri, Group Chief Executive – Markets & Client Solutions at NBB, said, “Today’s businesses operate in an environment where the quality of information behind every decision matters more than ever. Bringing the market experts to Bahrain wasn’t about hosting another market briefing, but about putting our clients in a room with the people who are actively shaping the economic discourse at a global level. We will continue to seek out similar engagements that give timely perspectives on where the opportunities are.”

The session reflects NBB’s continued investment in strengthening its relationship with its clientele by offering world-class economic intelligence.

The Bank reinforces its commitment to serving as a trusted partner, supporting businesses as they navigate complex and evolving market conditions.