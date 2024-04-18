NBB Hosts Ghabga in Honour of the Bahrain Paralympic Team

- Advertisement -

The National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) recently hosted a Ghabga in honour of the Bahrain Paralympic team at the Four Seasons Hotel. NBB team members welcomed the Bahrain Paralympic Committee’s management and the athletes along with their families to the celebratory event.

The Ghabga served as a recognition of the team’s successful participation in the 4th Asian Para Games held in Hangzhou, China where Bahraini athletes joined over 3,000 participants from across Asia and competed valiantly in various events including discus throw, 100m and 400m races, shot put, and more.

NBB remains committed to supporting initiatives that promote inclusivity and equal opportunities across different segments in the Kingdom of Bahrain.