NBB Initiates a Summer Internship Programme ‘EVOLVE’

- Advertisement -

The National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) is launching the second edition of its summer internship programme, Evolve, by partnering with schools, universities, institutions, and social and educational organisations from across the Kingdom. The programme is designed to provide high school and university students with the opportunity to explore potential career opportunities in the banking and finance sector.

Evolve targets students with an interest in gaining professional skills and practical experience in banking and finance. The programme offers students valuable industry knowledge as well as better insight into the bank’s functional operations and role-specific vocational training.

All training at Evolve is led by NBB’s Talent Development Team with the support of volunteering NBB professionals and a number of local training institutes. The programme will offer training across several departments encompassing; functional simulations, introduction to the bank’s departments, as well as training on different soft skills, team building exercises, first aid and sign language training.

Commenting on the Evolve programme, Mohamed Mazen Matar, Head of Talent Development at NBB, said: “Following the tremendous success of last year’s summer training programme, we are pleased to kick off Evolve for a second consecutive year. The programme has enabled us to actively invest and engage in the training and development of Bahraini youth in line with our commitment to nurture the next generation of industry leaders. NBB continues to honour its vision of enriching the lives of generations by grooming the local youth as the Kingdom’s future workforce.”

- Advertisement -

As part of the bank’s endeavours towards community investment, NBB strives to develop its training programmes to match the needs of the future-generation students.