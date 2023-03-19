NBB Launches Auto Finance Campaign

- Advertisement -

In celebration of the holy month of Ramadan, the National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) has announced the launch of a new Auto Finance campaign starting from 16th March 2023 till 31st May 2023. The Bank will be offering customers the opportunity to win back up to BD15,000 of their Auto Finance amount in cash when opting for NBB Auto Finance throughout any of the local auto dealerships in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

With a commitment to delivering rewarding initiatives to its customers, NBB’s latest Auto Finance campaign will award one lucky winner the opportunity to win an exclusive cash prize in the form of cashback on his/her Auto Finance. The Bank’s Auto Financing solution offers competitive interest rates coupled with facilitated and quick processing.

Customers will also be able to avail of the financing product with zero down payment and an optional salary transfer. Furthermore, to encourage environmental practices and sustainable living, those purchasing a hybrid or electric vehicle will be exempted from any processing fees. This reflects NBB’s longstanding commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives.

Commenting on the occasion, Mohamed Raees, Head- of Retail Relationship Management at NBB, said: “We strive to provide unique offers on auto financing annually that suit our valued customers’ needs and reward them for choosing us as their preferred banking partner in this holy month, wishing everyone a blessed Ramadan.”

NBB Auto Finance is available to Bahraini citizens and residents who are over the age of 21 to finance new and used vehicles. For more information about NBB’s financing solutions, visit nbbonline.com, contact 1721 4433, or enquire at any of NBB’s branches to explore the available financing options.