NBB Named Best Trade Finance Bank in Bahrain by Global Trade Review

The National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) has been named the Best Trade Finance Bank in Bahrain at the 2025 GTR+ Middle East and Africa (MEA) Awards, which recognise leading institutions driving trade finance excellence across the region.

The accolade, presented by Global Trade Review (GTR), highlights NBB’s strong offering, consistent client delivery, and ongoing contribution to supporting Bahrain’s trade flows. The Bank’s acknowledgment underscores its role as a trusted financial partner to businesses, providing tailored trade finance solutions that facilitate local and cross-border commerce.

Commenting on the occasion, Vineet Munot, Group Head of Transaction Banking at NBB, stated, “This recognition from GTR reflects the trust placed in us by our clients and partners. At NBB, we continue to play our part in strengthening Bahrain’s trade ecosystem by delivering the financial tools and advisory support businesses need to succeed in global markets. We are proud to contribute to the Kingdom’s growing role as a regional hub for financial services innovation.”

NBB’s continued investment in client-focused trade finance solutions underscores its commitment to advancing Bahrain’s economic development and supporting the sustainable growth of the business community.