NBB offering a new reward, ‘Double Up’ to their credit and prepaid cardholders

The National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) has previously rolled out its ‘Double Up’ promotional offer, inviting its Credit and Prepaid Cardholders to earn double reward points during special dates and occasions throughout the year. The initiative is part of the bank’s ongoing efforts to enhance its Cardholder benefits and reward them for their daily spending. As a result, the bank recieved high Cardholder engagement and interaction with the promotion, where ‘Double Up’ is now introduced as a permanent feature across all Credit and Prepaid Cards to further enrich Cardholders’ experience.

As the first card feature of its kind in the Kingdom, Cardholders who use their NBB Credit and Prepaid Card during special occasions such as Eid Al Fitr, Eid Al Adha, New Year’s, Bahraini and International Women’s Day, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, and National Day, can earn double points, as well as when they spend during special double dates such as the 7/7 date in July, 8/8 in August, 9/9 in September and so forth.

Commenting on this unique feature, Subah Abdullatif Al Zayani, Chief Executive – Retail Banking at NBB, said: “We are glad that our Credit and Prepaid Cardholders perceived the promotional offer positively, and to their request we have decided to incorporate ‘Double Up’ as a permanent feature that will continue to reward our customers banking experience.”

With an array of benefits at their disposal, Points by NBB users can redeem their points for Cashback, Gulf Air frequent flyer air miles, Points raffle draws, charities, and more.