NBB Opens Its New Sustainable Branch in Madinat Khalifa

- Advertisement -

His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Ali Al Khalifa, Governor of the Southern Governorate, inaugurated the National Bank of Bahrain’s (NBB) new branch in Madinat Khalifa, Askar. This branch will offer a wide range of financial services to residents and businesses in the surrounding areas. The inauguration was attended by Mrs. Hala Ali Yateem, NBB’s Chairperson, Mr. Usman Ahmed, NBB Group Chief Executive Officer, His Excellency Abdulla Abdullatif, Head of the Municipal Council in the Southern Governorate, His Excellency Isa Abdulrahman Al-Sisi Al-Buainain, the Director-General of Southern Area Municipality, His Excellency Colonel Hamad Mohammed Al Khayyat, Deputy Governor and several notable figures from Madinat Khalifa, along with representatives and officials from NBB.

The branch provides a comprehensive suite of banking services, including ATMs and a team of experienced financial advisors for personalised guidance on deposit and lending products. Customers can also benefit from exclusive discounts on personal financing rates and fees when applying for loans at the Madinat Khalifa branch. NBB’s digital banking platform is seamlessly integrated, allowing customers to conduct transactions, manage accounts, and access a host of other financial services with ease and security.

The Madinat Khalifa branch is the first sustainable building in Bahrain to achieve the prestigious USGBC LEED Platinum certification, highlighting its utilisation of eco-friendly materials and construction processes. Furthermore, the branch operates entirely on solar energy, achieving zero carbon emissions and net-zero power consumption to set a new benchmark for sustainable banking practices in the Kingdom.

Commenting on the occasion, Usman Ahmed, NBB Group Chief Executive Officer said, “The inauguration of our Madinat Khalifa branch builds on our commitment to deliver exceptional customer experiences and contribute to Bahrain’s sustainability goals. This state-of-the-art facility is equipped with the latest technology designed to meet the evolving needs of our clientele. By combining cutting-edge banking solutions with our unwavering dedication to environmental conservation, we are ushering in a new era of banking in the Kingdom.”

- Advertisement -

By strategically expanding its network, NBB continues to ensure its banking services cater to the various needs of its customer base through convenience and accessibility.