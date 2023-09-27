The NBB organization is continuing to provide its support to the Smile Initiative

- Advertisement -

Representatives from the National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) recently visited the Future Society for Youth’s headquarters to support the launch of the Smile Initiative. The launch was attended by a number of dignitaries as well as representatives from the media. The campaign’s launch was arranged to coincide with Childhood Cancer Awareness Month (September), which provides an annual opportunity to raise awareness on the challenges that children with cancer face.

The Smile Initiative was launched in 2012 and supports children with cancer as well as their families, providing them with moral and social assistance to help them lead normal and fulfilling lives. To date, around 250 children and their families have been supported by the Future Society for Youth’s Smile Initiative from across the Kingdom. The initiative also helps to raise awareness about childhood cancers within society as a whole.

NBB’s contribution to the initiative has helped ensure that community events including ‘Iron Kids’ and the ‘Super Talent Championship’ are able to take place regularly. The bank also backs the Society’s ‘Kids ’R‘ Golden’ Initiative, where NBB employees wear a gold ribbon throughout the month of September to express their unity with the cause and children with cancer.

NBB is proud to continue supporting the Future Society for Youth’s essential work which underscores the bank’s sincere commitment to the community’s social welfare.