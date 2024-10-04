NBB Participates in Fintech Forward 2024 as Gold Sponsor

- Advertisement -

The National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) recently participated as Gold Sponsor in the second edition of Fintech Forward 2024 (FF24), which recently took place at Bahrain Exhibition World.

Hosted by the Bahrain Economic Development Board (EDB) in partnership with Bahrain FinTech Bay and supported by the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB), the event brought together leading global experts, financial institutions, and regulators to explore trends in generative AI, blockchain technologies, open banking, and the evolving regulatory landscape. NBB also hosted a dedicated booth at the event to showcase its range of FinTech-related products and services.

Usman Ahmed, Group Chief Executive Officer of NBB said, “We are pleased to participate in this pivotal event, reinforcing our commitment to elevate our banking experience by embracing advanced technologies. Our products underscore our strategic vision to integrate digitisation across all aspects of our services. By engaging with global leaders in the FinTech space, the Bank also contributes to strengthening Bahrain’s position as a regional hub for financial services innovation.”

The Bank exhibited its cutting-edge offerings during the event, including Banking as a Service (BaaS), a comprehensive solution enabling businesses to integrate banking services into their platforms seamlessly, NBB DigiCorp, its next-generation corporate digital banking platform, and NBB Go, a SoftPOS application that allows merchants to accept contactless payments anytime and anywhere. NBB also featured its NBB Digital Banking application and the Points by NBB application, both designed to boost customer engagement and loyalty by offering tailored rewards and benefits.

NBB’s presence at FF24 was further enhanced by the participation of one of the Bank’s esteemed Board members Mr. Alaa Abdulkhaleq Saeed, who spoke as part of a panel discussion on the first day of the event. Titled ‘Generative AI: From Concept to Proof,’ the session explored how financial services firms can assess the value AI can bring to their businesses and the challenges of deciding how to best employ and train their workforce in using AI. Mr. Saeed, alongside other panellists, discussed the opportunities and complexities of integrating AI into financial services, offering insights on effectively utilising the technology to enhance business operations and drive innovation.

NBB’s participation in FinTech Forward 2024 reflects its ongoing efforts to champion the digital transformation of Bahrain’s financial sector. By actively supporting initiatives like FF24, the Bank continues to play a significant role in supporting the development of the Kingdom’s FinTech ecosystem.