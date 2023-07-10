NBB partners with training organizations in the Kingdom

- Advertisement -

The National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) has collaborated with leading training institutes in the Kingdom to further support the second edition of its summer internship programme, Evolve. The various organisations will offer their expertise by providing training sessions for the high school and university students.

The bank has partnered with a diverse range of training facilities, including INJAZ Bahrain, Bahrain Fintech Bay, Senyar Center, Mada Translation and Noor Coaching. These organisations will work alongside NBB’s Talent Development team with the support of volunteering NBB professionals to equip candidates with a number of specialised skills in relation to the banking industry and beyond.

Evolve offers youth the opportunity to enhance their soft skills and learn new abilities – including financial technology trends, sign language and first aid training, to be utilised in the workplace. The programme reiterates NBB’s vision to enrich the lives of generations and its commitment to investing in the industry’s future leaders.