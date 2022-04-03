NBB Partners with Bring Global to Further Fuel the Bank’s Digital Transformation

Listen to this article now

The National Bank of Bahrain (NBB), through the support of the Economic Development Board (EDB), signed a strategic agreement with Bring Global to enhance NBB’s digital transformation. This agreement will further extend the existing partnership between NBB and Bring to enhance the bank’s data, integration, digital banking and customer experience.

- Advertisement -

With the support of NBB and the Bahrain Economic Development Board (Bahrain EDB), Bring Global is establishing their regional headquarters in Bahrain with the objective to jointly foster employment opportunities for Bahraini talents in line with the Kingdom economic recovery plan.

Commenting on the occasion, H.E. Khalid Humaidan, CE of the Economic Development Board of Bahrain, said: “Bahrain’s economic recovery plan outlines investment opportunities for the private sector and investors to benefit from and this agreement is a reflection of that. The Financial services and the technology sectors are key pillars for the growth of Bahrain as a hub in the region. The agreement between Bring and NBB is an important step forward for the creation and development of Bahraini talents and we are delighted to support this strategic initiative.”

The agreement between NBB and Bring aligns with NBB’s continuous commitment to enrich the overall customer experience by accelerating the delivery of digital products & services, remaining competitive in the market, reducing costs, and increasing revenues.

Commenting on the strategic partnership, Jean-Christophe Durand, CEO of NBB, said: “With the help of Bring Global, we look forward to further transforming NBB into a data-driven bank, as we work on enhancing the overall customer experience by delivering personalised services and products to our customers while still remaining competitive in the market.”

Additionally, Yaser AlSharifi, Group Chief Strategy Officer of NBB, stated: “We are thrilled to announce this strategic partnership with Bring Global. It is a step forward in growing our customer base and leveraging on our digital channels, and those of third parties, to efficiently grow our consumer and business banking segments in Bahrain and in the region.”

On his side, Carlos Alves, Co-Founder and CEO of Bring Global, stated: “Client centric digital banking is growing meaningfully and requires real digital transformation. Unlocking the value of data, customer experience, process automation & digitalisation, digital payments platforms and preparation for an open API economy are key areas we focus on in our collaboration with NBB.”

NBB continues to foster mutually-beneficial partnerships, adding value through opportunity-creation, to broaden the bank’s range of services and practical solutions, and serve its customers more comprehensively.