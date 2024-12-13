NBB Partners with Diyar Al Muharraq to Provide Exclusive Offers for Customers

- Advertisement -

The National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Diyar Al Muharraq to extend exclusive benefits to clientele interested in acquiring properties within the Al Naseem real estate development. As part of the agreement, NBB will offer prospective homeowners competitive interest rates, up to 18-month grace period, a special gift up to BHD 5,000 for each beneficiary, no processing fees, financing tenor of up to 30 years, and a fast approval process.

Commenting on the occasion, Subah Abdullatif Al Zayani, Chief Executive – Retail Banking at NBB said, “Our collaboration with Diyar Al Muharraq reflects our steadfast efforts to address the rising demand for innovative financing solutions by providing an unmatched customer experience and an elevated customer offering. With this joint effort, we are enabling individuals to find residence in Al Naseem real estate project, which is one of the Kingdom’s most sought-after developments.”

Eng. Ahmed Ali Al Ammadi, Chief Executive Officer at Diyar Al Muharraq added, “We are delighted to partner with NBB to support individuals in realising their homeownership ambitions. This partnership highlights our shared vision of creating vibrant, sustainable communities that enhance the quality of life in the Kingdom of Bahrain. The Al Naseem real estate development offers residents a modern and integrated lifestyle, and through this initiative, we aim to make it even more accessible to buyers.”

By joining hands with the Kingdom’s leading real estate developers and offering flexible financing options, NBB continues to establish itself as the premier banking partner for individuals seeking to purchase their ideal homes.