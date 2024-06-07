NBB Partners with the Good Word Society to Donate Insulin Pumps to Diabetic Children

- Advertisement -

The National Bank of Bahrain (NBB), in partnership with the Good Word Society, has donated insulin pumps to children suffering from Type 1 diabetes. The distribution ceremony was held under the patronage of His Excellency Lieutenant General Dr. Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Chairman of the Supreme Council of Health, and in the presence of His Highness Shaikh Isa bin Ali Al Khalifa, Cabinet Affairs Ministry Undersecretary and Honorary President of the Good Word Society. The special event took place on 5th June 2024 at the Society’s headquarters in Busaiteen.

NBB’s Chairperson Ms. Hala Yateem, members of the Board of Directors, and Executive Management attended the event alongside officials from the Supreme Council of Health and Bahrain Diabetes Society as well as representatives from the Good Word Society. The ceremony signified the importance of collaborative initiatives to address crucial healthcare needs within Bahrain.

Commenting on the initiative, His Excellency Lieutenant General Dr. Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Chairman of the Supreme Council of Health said, “We are dedicated to maintaining the highest quality of healthcare and ensuring its accessibility to every member of the community. This commendable collaboration between the National Bank of Bahrain and the Good Word Society provides vital medical equipment to children with diabetes, empowering them to effectively manage their condition.”

His Highness Shaikh Isa bin Ali Al Khalifa, Cabinet Affairs Ministry Undersecretary and Honorary President of the Good Word Society, commended the Supreme Council for Health, led by His Excellency Lieutenant General Dr. Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, for their continuous efforts in developing and modernising all health sectors, in addition to enhancing the level of health, treatment and preventive services delivered to the community through the latest upgrades in modern equipment in line with global health standards.

His Highness praised NBB’s generous support for the project, as well as its ongoing humanitarian initiatives and charitable efforts, as the Bank remains a prominent national player in the Kingdom’s development journey through its contributions in this area. He also underscored the importance of insulin pumps in enabling children with diabetes to live more fulfilling lives, alongside further efforts towards creating a brighter future for these children.

His Highness emphasised the long-standing and successful collaboration between the Good Word Society and the Bahrain Diabetes Society. He stressed that this partnership continues to profoundly support the beneficiaries of both organisations, particularly children with diabetes.

His Highness stated, “The Good Word Society’s notable progress is a direct outcome of our sincere efforts in serving our beloved Kingdom through launching various humanitarian initiatives targeting different communities across Bahrain, as part of the Society’s strategy which is rooted in authentic Bahraini values.”

Further emphasising the Bank’s dedication to social responsibility, NBB’s Chairperson Ms. Hala Yateem remarked, “At NBB, we believe in making a positive impact in our community and supporting individuals facing essential medical needs is central to that mission. These insulin pumps will make a valuable difference in the lives of these children and their families. We thank the Good Word Society for their cooperation in collaborating with the Bank on this initiative and we remain committed to seeking further partnerships to promote public health and well-being.”

Insulin pumps are small, wearable computerised devices that deliver precise amounts of insulin throughout the day and night. This continuous delivery system helps patients with diabetes manage their blood sugar levels more effectively, contributing significantly to the improvement of their overall health and wellness. The donation of these insulin pumps highlights NBB’s ongoing commitment towards tackling pressing healthcare concerns in the Kingdom.