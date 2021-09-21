NBB Reveals Winners of ‘Al Watani Savings Scheme’ for August 2021

Listen to this article now

The National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) has revealed the five lucky winners of its Al Watani Savings Scheme for the month of August 2021. The draw was held at the Bank’s main office on September 15th, and was attended by representatives from the Ministry of Industry, Commerce & Tourism and external auditors.

A total of four winners; Farah Tawfeeq AlMansoor, Abdulaziz Hasan AlSubai, Zainab Saleh Hassan and Sara Burhanudeen Mohamed, received a cash prize of USD 25,000 each, while Abdulla Abdulwahab Sultan was the lucky winner of a monthly salary of USD 50,000 to be paid over a period of 12 months. The winners expressed their joy and gratitude upon receiving the news, reiterating the positive impact that these prizes will have on their lives, especially during the current situation.

Ahmed AlMaskati – Head of Retail Products at NBB, said: “We are excited to celebrate the August rewards with five of our loyal customers, serving to show that the more our customers deposit into their accounts, the higher their chances of winning become. NBB’s customers still have the chance to win even bigger prizes until the end of the current year, as we stand by our promise to be closer to our customers in new and innovative ways. Customers can now also take advantage of our non-certificate-based savings accounts, utilising them for day-to-day use, and get a chance to win one of our great cash prizes.”



NBB’s customers can also benefit from interest payments paid out for their savings in the Express Savers and SaveWave accounts, while increasing their chances of winning one of the all year round Al Watani prizes. NBB’s Al Watani prizes have been changing customers’ lives for over 20 years, and the National Bank aims to continue its efforts to be closer to its customers by giving its loyal customers the chance to win every month.

The current year still has plenty to offer with Al Watani prizes, as next month customers will get the chance to win the bank’s quarterly prize, in addition to the year-end Dream prize, which is planned to conclude this year’s prizes in December.