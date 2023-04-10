NBB Reveals Winners of Education Finance Campaign

- Advertisement -

The National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) announced the two lucky winners of its exclusive Education Finance campaign. The winners, Abdulla Mohsen Khamis and Osama Mohamed Othman, each received a year’s worth of installments covering their academic expenses. The draw took place in the presence of members from the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, internal auditors, and representatives from the Bank.

Throughout the campaign period, any application for Education Finance entitled customers for one entry ticket into the raffle. NBB’s Education Finance solution is a convenient method for parents to start financing their children’s education from a young age, and for professionals to pursue their academic goals. The product offers competitive rates with easy processing, no salary transfer required. In addition to a tenor of up to 7 years, as well as no insurance or processing fees.

Commenting on the occasion, Subah Abdullatif Al Zayani, Chief Executive Retail Banking, said: “We would like to congratulate the two winners of our Education Finance campaign, an initiative that aimed to reward customers for pursuing their academic and professional goals. NBB remains committed to curating an extensive lineup of financing options that will help customers achieve their future aspirations.”

For more information about NBB’s financing solutions, visit the Bank’s website, or contact 1721 4433, or visit any of NBB’s branches.