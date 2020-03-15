The National Bank of Bahrain has signed an agreement to become StartUp Bahrain’s newest strategic partner. The National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) aims to ramp up its efforts to lead the financial sector’s support. Growing and developing the startup ecosystem, its startups and stakeholders are under its #TeamBahrain vision.

The strategic partnership announcement and signing is at NBB’s headquarters in Manama. The announcement was made in the presence of representatives from the National Bank of Bahrain (NBB), and StartUp Bahrain stakeholders.

Commenting on the occasion, Head of Commercial & SMEs at NBB, Arif Janahi said, “As the National Bank of Bahrain, we recognise the importance of supporting initiatives that promote the growth and development of the Kingdom’s startup ecosystem. Through our partnership with StartUp Bahrain, we look forward to stepping into the next wave of innovation. Contributing towards the Kingdom’s national efforts to progress as a digital economy. We endeavour to support and empower local talent to realise their goal of becoming future business leaders. Helping them unleash their full potential and thrive in today’s business environment.”