NBB Sponsors American Mission Hospital’s 23rd Island Classic Charity Golf Tournament

- Advertisement -

The National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) announced its sponsorship of the American Mission Hospital (AMH)’s 23rd Classic Charity Golf Tournament. The event is set to take place from 27th to 29th October 2022, at His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa’s private golf course in Saffriya.

- Advertisement -

As part of the bank’s longstanding support for the healthcare sector, the event aims to raise funds in order to upgrade the hospital’s infrastructure and invest in its community outreach programmes. The Tournament’s opening ceremony will be held on 27th October in the presence of Steven C. Bondy, the United States Ambassador to the Kingdom, as well as top executives and managers from fellow sponsors.

AMH offers its support to the community through its various outreach initiatives including providing medical support as well as medical and educational awareness to the public. Over the past few years, the Hospital has diagnosed patients suffering from chronic medical conditions such as diabetes and hypertension.

Commenting on the sponsorship, Hisham Abu Alfateh, Head of Corporate Communications from NBB, said: “We are pleased to be sponsoring the AMH Classic Charity event in line with our commitment to investing in the health and wellbeing of our local community. Our participation in the Golf Tournament will serve to uplift AMH’s ongoing initiatives in providing free health check-ups, medical camps and treatments for various segments of society. We hope to continuously engage with non-profit organisations across the Kingdom.”

On his end, Dr George Cheriyan, Corporate CEO from American Mission Hospital, said: “AMH’s Classic Charity Golf Tournament is a historic fundraising event that has been an enshrined practice since 1997. We are delighted to welcome NBB, a leading financial organisation in the Kingdom, as one of our key sponsors and contributors to the event. We look forward to utilising this support to help give back to our community.”

Two teams from NBB will be participating in the golf tournament alongside other key sponsors and guests. The event’s closing ceremony will take place on 30th October at the Diplomat Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa and will include several VIP guests in addition to representatives from NBB.