NBB started its summer internship program “EVOLVE”

The National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) will commence the second edition of its summer internship programme, Evolve, by welcoming students from various partnering schools and organisations in Bahrain.

NBB has joined hands with the Royal Humanitarian Foundation, AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation, INJAZ Bahrain, Ibn Khuldoon National School, the Bahrain Bayan School, St. Christopher’s School and Al Hekma International School to nominate School candidates to participate in the programme.

The students will have the opportunity to delve into the banking and finance industry through a variety of training courses and on job training opportunities. The programme is designed to groom the next generation of industry professionals by equipping them with specialized skills and experience in the field.