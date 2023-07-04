36 C
Manama
HomeIn focusInside BahrainNBB started its summer internship program "EVOLVE"

NBB started its summer internship program “EVOLVE”

By Media Desk
Last Updated:
Follow Tech Explorist on Google News
NBB Commences Summer Internship Programme ‘EVOLVE’
- Advertisement -

The National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) will commence the second edition of its summer internship programme, Evolve, by welcoming students from various partnering schools and organisations in Bahrain.

NBB has joined hands with the Royal Humanitarian Foundation, AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation, INJAZ Bahrain, Ibn Khuldoon National School, the Bahrain Bayan School, St. Christopher’s School and Al Hekma International School to nominate School candidates to participate in the programme.

The students will have the opportunity to delve into the banking and finance industry through a variety of training courses and on job training opportunities. The programme is designed to groom the next generation of industry professionals by equipping them with specialized skills and experience in the field.

- Advertisement -

Check out our other news

Trending Now

Latest News

Bahrain This Week is the Middle East's first fully Augmented weekly paper with rich content of interest to all age groups readers.

Quick Access

Company Info

Social Networks

Bahrain This Week © GO ALIVE MEDIA | Developed by InfoPhilic