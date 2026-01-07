NBB Successfully Wraps Up Second Edition of Sustainability Academy 2025

The National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) recently concluded the second edition of its Sustainability Academy for the year 2025, delivered in collaboration with Emeritus and Columbia Business School. The programme reflects the Bank’s commitment to strengthening Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) capabilities across the organisation and supporting the Kingdom’s long-term sustainability agenda.

The Academy brought together team members from multiple departments including Corporate and Commercial Banking, Retail Banking, Market and Client Solutions, Compliance, Legal, Strategy, Operations, and Risk. Participants engaged in specialised training tailored to their specific roles to enhance ESG integration within banking processes and strengthen alignment with national and global regulatory standards.

The programme covered key themes such as ESG risk assessment for credit facilities, climate-related and financial risk management, and sustainable finance frameworks. Sessions also addressed product structuring, governance, and oversight through reporting standards, compliance testing, internal audits, disclosures, and KPI monitoring. The course content aimed to build practical understanding of how ESG considerations influence decision-making across the Bank.

By equipping employees with advanced sustainability knowledge and applied methodologies, the Sustainability Academy 2025 supports NBB’s ongoing efforts to embed responsible practices into its operations and further solidify the Bank’s readiness for the evolving sustainability landscape.