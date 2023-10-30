NBB Supports NIAD’s ‘Forever Green’ Campaign with Tree Planting Initiative

- Advertisement -

The National Initiative for Agricultural Development (NIAD) launched the third phase of ‘Forever Green’ a national campaign for planting trees supported by the National Bank of Bahrain. A tree planting ceremony took place on Saturday, 28th October 2023, joined by Her Excellency Shaikha Maram Bint Isa Al-Khalifa, the Secretary-General of NIAD, NBB Group Chief Executive Officer, Usman Ahmed, General Director of the Southern Municipality, Isa Abdulrahman Al Sisi Al Buainain, and NBB employees who volunteered along with their families to take part in planting over 230 trees in the Al-Estiqlal Jogging Park in Riffa.

Commenting on this occasion, Her Excellency Sheikha Maram bint Isa Al Khalifa, Secretary General of the National Agricultural Sector Initiative, said: “The ‘Forever Green’ campaign was launched in 2021 under the patronage of Her Royal Highness Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa, Wife of His Majesty the King and National Initiative for Agricultural Development (NIAD) Consultative Council President, in cooperation with the Ministry of Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture and the Supreme Council for Environment.

The ‘Forever Green’ campaign seeks to support the plans of the Ministry of Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture to increase the green areas in the Kingdom of Bahrain, protect the environment, reduce the effects of climate change, enhance community partnership with the private and public sectors, the civil society institutions and other relevant parties, encourage the spirit of volunteerism in agriculture among young people in society, and achieve the Kingdom of Bahrain’s commitments towards the thirteenth goal of the United National Sustainable Development Goals on Climate Action and support for the United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration 2021-2030.”

Commenting on the occasion, Usman Ahmed, Group CEO of NBB, said: “We are proud to be supporting the ‘Forever Green’ campaign, an initiative launched by the National Initiative for Agricultural Development that aims to increase green spaces in the Kingdom. NBB is committed to investing in local environmental efforts while further promoting sustainable practices and eco-friendly projects. We look forward to supporting future initiatives that contribute to fulfilling Bahrain’s 2060 net-zero goals.”

NBB continues to partner with leading organisations to support various environmental initiatives as part of its long-term commitment to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices.